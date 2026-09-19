Celebrity News September 19, 2026
Carrot Top Hospitalized in Las Vegas After Suicide Attempt
Comedian Carrot Top remained hospitalized Saturday after a suicide attempt, TMZ reports.
The outlet reports the flame-haired comic, 61, attempted suicide in Las Vegas Friday, resulting in the cancellation of his Friday and Saturday shows.
His representative Jami Schlicher told TMZ, “[Carrot Top] is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs. His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy.”
Working as a comic for more than 40 years, Carrot Top has the longest-running comedy residency in Las Vegas.
If you or someone you know is struggling and needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.