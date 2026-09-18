Partners September 18, 2026
Vegas Has Music Fans Covered This Fall from Metal to Country!
Las Vegas is saying so long to summer… and “Enter Sandman”!
In October, Metallica will rock Vegas with an all-new residency, becoming the first heavy metal group to headline Sphere, which was home to the Backstreet Boys’ “Millennium” residency from June-August.
Before Metallica makes history, country music darlings Carly Pearce and Lauren Alaina will perform underneath the world’s largest video canopy on Fremont Street September 26 for Downtown Rocks.
From October 16-31, R&B and soul legends Earth, Wind & Fire will set the groove at the Venetian Resort.
In late October, Nelly and Lil Jon will team up for a night of hip hop underneath the stars on the Colorado River at the Laughlin Event Center.
To find deep discounts on rooms, entertainment, and more at VisitLasVegas.com/5DaySale.