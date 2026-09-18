Tom Cruise Reveals What ‘Genius’ Taylor Swift Talked About at Chiefs Game

Getty Images

Taylor Swift was spotted chatting it up with Tom Cruise in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium as her husband Travis Kelce played his first game of the NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, Tom is sharing details about their conversation during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Cruise told Fallon, “She was schooling me on football.”

On the night of the game, the Chiefs were taking on the Denver Broncos.

When Jimmy asked if Tom was “for real,” the movie star said, “For real. She was bringing the football.”

“First of all, she’s a genius,” Cruise raved. “I’ve been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends, they’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right. Everybody there in that booth.”

It was a special occasion for Tom since he hasn’t been to an NFL game in years.

He explained, "I hadn’t been to a football game since pre-COVID, where I was working and everything. So, to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot of fun. She knows her stuff.”

Cruise also brought up the fact that Swift learned everything about the game when she started dating Travis.

He commented, “She knew nothing about football when she met Travis. She said, ‘You know, he’s so patient.’ I said, ‘I’m sure he was.’ I think everybody would be very patient.”

Football aside, what did they talk about?

Tom revealed, “We talked about music and movies. She’s funny. She’s got such a great sense of humor. A brilliant writer also, by the way. Brilliant musician and director. Very skilled.”

Cruise is kicking off his promotion tour for “Digger,” which hits theaters October 2.

In the wild comedy, Tom is unrecognizable as an oil baron who has to save the world after he causes an environmental catastrophe.