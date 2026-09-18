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It’s been two weeks since Prince Harry moved back to the U.K. with his family.

On Thursday, Harry attended the Invictus Sprits Awards, where he was asked by Hello! magazine if he’s had any highlights since settling back in his homeland with his wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

He answered, “My highlight so far? Oh, I don’t know. Would I dare share it with you?”

Harry might have been subtly commenting on the reports that Meghan had her phone number leaked after responding in a WhatsApp group chat with other parents.

He went on, “The last two weeks have been… it’s been eventful. But, you know, we’re getting stuck into the work. Kids are in school. We’re happy. And as I said, it’s great to be back on British soil, and looking forward to Birmingham next year for the Invictus Games that’s coming up.”

As for having his family by his side as he brought the Invictus Games back to the U.K., Harry shared, “It’s great. It’s wonderful to be back on British soil and really nice to see so many old faces and friends that came to this, and new faces as well, and new donors. And most of all, I guess, my Invictus family.

He added, “It’s been a very special journey over the last 12 years. So, yeah, all families.”

Harry and Meghan’s return hasn’t been met by a warm welcome from his royal family.

In a letter obtained by People magazine, Charles confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain as “akin to private citizens” and not “working Members of the royal Family.”

The magazine adds that the letter was issued by Lord Benyon, the Lord Chamberlain, at the King’s direction.

The letter explained that the king “received a number of requests for Guidance” following Harry and Meghan’s return, adding, “To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared.”

“It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected.”

The letter continued, “It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used. The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”



The monarch also addressed security for the family, saying, “Any specific questions from official and State organisations about the courtesies which should be extended to the Duke and Duchess, and particularly where recourse to public funds may be required, should be directed to Buckingham Palace. Any operational security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant Police authorities.”

He also directed any “correspondence and administrative questions” to Harry and Meghan’s office, “which will continue to operate separately from The Royal Household.”