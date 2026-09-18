Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals She’s ‘Cancer-Free’ After Hysterectomy

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In February, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed her cervical cancer diagnosis.

Seven months later, Snooki has some good news to share… she’s “cancer-free.”

The news comes a little over a month after Polizzi underwent a hysterectomy.

She told People magazine, “As of right now, I am cancer-free. They got everything out. So, I’m definitely happy that I did it.”

“I avoided getting my pap smear for a long time,” Nicole admitted. “And once I finally went to the doctors, I feel like it’s just been week after week of doing a procedure, then another procedure, and then a hysterectomy. So, it’s been a journey and a long road, but I’m happy that I’m on the other side of it and everything is going good.”

Snooki is on the road to recovery and taking one day at a time.

She shared, “I’m trying to listen to my body and give my body grace and not go crazy. There’s days where I do too much and then I just feel exhausted and I start getting pains. But other than that, I’m finally starting to feel better. I feel like I’m almost getting back to myself.”

While the cancer could return, Snooki is taking preventive measures and will undergo routine pap smears every three months from here on out.

Nicole’s outlook on her health has changed since her diagnosis.

She explained, “Getting a cancer diagnosis is very terrifying and scary. So, I just want my body to be as healthy as it can be. I feel like I’m eating better, working out, obviously staying on top of my appointments. I’m just not avoiding anything and just trying to be the best version of myself.”

According to Nicole, she felt “so alone” when she was diagnosed.

She recalled, "I had no idea what was gonna happen. I didn’t know anybody going through cervical cancer. So [speaking out] makes me feel like I’m giving a platform to women dealing with the same things that I did. Just a safe place for us women to talk.”

“Looking at all the comments and everyone’s saying, ‘Oh my God, you’re helping me so much.’ Like, people that got hysterectomies, we call each other ‘hyster sisters.’ I think it’s so cute that we can all just be there for each other,” Polizzi went on. “It just makes it less scary because we’re not the only ones going through it. I needed something like that while I was going through it.”

Snooki is using her public platform to partner with F Cancer, agreeing to host the nonprofit organization’s milestone 100th event on September 23 in Los Angeles.

She said, “I’m really excited and I’m honored to host. I’m honored to go and, you know, just F cancer.”