Lebo M Is Still Carrying the Legacy of ‘The Lion King’ Back to the World Stage

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Before millions of moviegoers ever saw the sun rise over Pride Rock, they heard Lebo M.

The Grammy award-winning South African composer’s voice helped make “The Lion King’s” opening chant one of the most recognizable musical moments in film history!

Decades later, as he prepares to reunite with Hans Zimmer for the “Hans Zimmer Live — The Next Level” tour across Asia and Australia, Lebo is still thinking about what that sound carries with it.

Lebo shared, “I grew up understanding that music was never just entertainment. It was memory, history, and a way for people to hold onto who they are.”

Born in Soweto in 1964, Lebo came of age under apartheid, where songs could become a form of identity, resistance, and cultural memory. Those early experiences shaped a career that would eventually bring African language, rhythm and storytelling to some of the biggest stages in the world.

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His creative partnership with Zimmer began on the 1992 film “The Power of One” and continued with “The Lion King,”

where Lebo’s vocals and compositions became central to the Disney classic’s emotional force.

“A few years after the film came out, I remember standing in the wings during an early performance of the Broadway production,” he recalled. “As soon as the opening chant began, the audience lit up. People were mouthing the words before the story had even started.”

That connection has been meaningful to Lebo, but it has also made him protective of the history behind the music. His recently dismissed lawsuit against comedian Learnmore Jonasi over the “Circle of Life” chant became a public flashpoint, raising questions about who gets to use culturally significant work and how much context should travel with it.

“I have seen firsthand how easily the meaning behind cultural traditions can be misunderstood,” Lebo noted. “I reached a point where I had to decide whether I was willing to stand up for something that shaped me long before it became known around the world.”

Lebo voluntarily dropped the case, which he said was never only about a legal outcome. The dispute was also misreported in some places as a $20 million judgment against him, rather than a voluntary withdrawal. An upcoming ruling on attorney fees is expected to bring the matter back into public view.

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“Public understanding depends on accurate information,” Lebo said. “Accuracy helps people engage with the broader conversation from a shared understanding of the facts.”

Beginning September 16 in Yokohama, Japan, Lebo will return to global audiences as a special guest on Zimmer’s tour, with dates across Taipei, Singapore, Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

“Music has given me the opportunity to share a part of my culture with audiences around the world,” he emphasized, “and I’ve always been grateful for that privilege.”

For more on Lebo, visit his official website!