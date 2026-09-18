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Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne have been such close friends for years they’ve even been the subject of hookup rumors!

In a trailer for “The Kardashians” Season 8 released Thursday, Kendall is taking on the rumors.

In a confessional, Kendall shared, “There’s definitely a rumor that Cara and I dated, which is not true.”

The trailer also features a clip of Kendall and Cara together at a L’Oreal fashion show.

At one point in the trailer, Kendall talks about the rumors with Cara.

Kendall emphasized, “By the way, I have nothing against having sex with Cara.”

Jenner’s comments had Delevingne laughing.

Kendall then quipped, “Never say never, right?”

Earlier this year, Jenner addressed rumors that she’s a closeted lesbian.

During an appearance on the “In Your Dreams” podcast, Kendall brought up the rumor mill, saying, “Then there’s the whole side of the Internet that thinks I’m a lesbian.”

Kendall kept it real with host Owen Thiele, saying, “You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it. It’s not with, like, a welcoming arm of, like, ‘Hey, if you were, yes, come join.’ It’s not kind. It’s very mean. It’s very, like, ‘What the f**k are you doing?’”

Jenner doesn’t identify as gay but noted that she’d be open about it if she did.

She elaborated, “I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people. And I’m not saying that’s an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I’d be out if I was. I’m not saying it’s an easy thing. I’m just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I’d have no problem being that.”

“I think that there’s this whole narrative that I’m hiding this thing... I’ve seen really f**ked up things that are like, ‘It’s bad for business,’ and I’m like, ‘What? How?’ I don't understand it,” Kendall emphasized.

She commented, “All’s to say, as of today, I am not [gay]. I don’t think I will be, but I’m not closing doors to experiences in life.”

Jenner is currently dating “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi and has been seen on several double dates with her sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Kendall didn’t talk about the relationship in the trailer but it’s no surprise since she has leaned towards staying private about her love life.

The trailer also put some focus on Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

When Khloé Kardashian asked Kim if she has “dated anyone privately,” Kim admitted in a confessional, “Let me just say this: I can’t control myself.”

Khloé hasn’t been linked to anyone in years and described romance as “tough.”

She added, “I’m single, I might be ready to mingle.”

Khloé’s mom Kris Jenner wasn’t afraid to poke fun at her daughter, saying, “Of course I’m getting more action than Khloé.”

Kris has been in a relationship with Corey Gamble for over 10 years.