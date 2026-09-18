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A month after Hayden Panettiere’s sudden passing at 36, a celebration of life will reportedly be held this weekend.

TMZ reports her close friends and family will gather at a church in Malibu to say their final goodbyes to the “Nashville” actress.

According to the outlet, around 150 people will be attending the memorial, including her father Skip Panettiere.

Sources told TMZ that Hayden’s estranged mom Lesley Vogel was not invited. Hayden’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson reportedly didn’t make the list either.

In August, Panettiere died at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina.

Dispatch audio previously obtained by “Extra” revealed operators spoke of someone in “cardiac arrest” and mentioned “overdose” and “CPR in progress.”

TMZ also reported that Narcan was found at the apartment where Hayden was staying.

According to the Greenville Police Department’s report obtained by “Extra,” Brian and his brother Zach Hickerson were at the scene when the actress died.

While speaking to police, Brian showed them “a bag of medication” that Hayden was allegedly taking.

The names of the medications were redacted in the report, but nine were listed.

Sources told the outlet that the DEA is working alongside the existing investigations by the Greenville Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office.