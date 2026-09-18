‘Barely Breathing’ Singer Duncan Sheik Dead at 56, Cause of Death Revealed

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“Barely Breathing” singer Duncan Sheik has died at the age of 56.

Sheik’s mom Suzanne Sheik broke the sad news to The New York Times.

Suzanne told the outlet that Duncan died of heart failure leading to cardiac arrest on Thursday, September 17, in New York City.

In another statement, Duncan’s rep told People magazine, “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Duncan Sheik. The world has a lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater. From his Grammy-nominated hit ‘Barely Breathing’ to his groundbreaking, Tony and Grammy Award-winning work on ‘Spring Awakening,’ Duncan’s artistry touched many and leaves an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.”

“Duncan was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, intelligence, and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him,” the spokesperson added. “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love from his fans, friends, collaborators, and the artistic community. His musical legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Duncan passed away last night surrounded by love.”

Sheik is survived by his wife Nora Ariffin and their daughter Ines, 7.

Earlier this week, Sheik’s Instagram posted an update on his health, writing, “Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition,” the statement read. “Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time.”

“We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate,” the statement went on. “Thank you for the continued love and support.”

Earlier this month, Duncan was posting selfies of himself in the hospital.

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He wrote on Instagram, “Sorry for the selfies. But I’m still bored in hospital. Do you like (good) magazines?”