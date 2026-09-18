Television September 18, 2026
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kara Reveals Shocking Income from Her Online Content (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from the highly anticipated Couples Tell-All for “90 Day: The Last Resort.”
Kara and Guillermo are digging into what happened that day with the recommitment ceremony, and Kara gives an update on business with her adult online content.
During the tell-all, Kara reveals that she sometimes can make six figures monthly, and over $1 million annually.
Kara says that she’s getting “larger stakes” in the pleasure industry since she’s developing an adult toy.
Despite Kara’s income, Guillermo is “embarrassed” by it all, saying, “If you’re gonna break the marriage, I hope that you make a lot.”
Tune in Monday, September 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.