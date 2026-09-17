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“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Carmella Garcia and her boyfriend Danny Hampel have “called it quits” after 10 years together!

On Thursday, Carmella revealed that they split “months ago” while appearing on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea.”

She shared, “I feel a range of emotions. I feel sad. It was a 10-year relationship. It was somebody that was around my children. But, at the end of the day, I needed to put myself first.”

Carmella and Danny’s relationship issues have a storyline on the 20th season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” with her accusing him of cheating 4 years ago in Episode 6.

While she didn’t divulge what exactly led to the breakup, Carmella claimed that something “gravely inappropriate” happened.

Garcia told Page Six, "It was a very difficult situation because it was somebody that I loved very deeply, and I truly did want to get to a place of forgiveness, but I oftentimes ignore my intuition and there was just something deep down that I felt like I just didn’t trust,” she said. “The dishonesty just continued and I called it quits.”

According to Carmella, her teenage sons from previous marriage had a close relationship with Danny, so they struggled with the breakup.

Calling it an unhealthy relationship, she said, “I have to be enough for myself and for him and for my children, and I was never enough for him. That’s an issue that I feel like is his issue.”

Garcia elaborated, “If I could change it for him, I would, but I can’t. The ship was sinking and I needed to save myself.”

Post-breakup, Carmella is enlisting the help of therapists, noting, “I’ve struggled over the years [with] suppressing pain, and I felt like this is exactly where I needed to be. I needed to walk through it, and the only way through it is straight through it.”