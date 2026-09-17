Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Welcome Second Child via Adoption (Report)

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It looks like “Enola Holmes” star Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi have expanded their family!

A source told People magazine that the two have adopted their second child.

Millie recently hinted at their new addition by posting an Instagram video of herself holding their first child while Jake wore a baby carrier strolling through the Dolomite Mountains in Italy.

She captioned the post, “Different in the dolomites.”

Last summer, Millie announced that she and Jake adopted their first daughter.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3.”

Millie recently told Kylie Kelce on her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast that she “always” had plans to adopt!

She said, “It was always part of my childhood dreams. Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant.”

Millie isn’t ruling out carrying her own children, saying, “Hopefully one day that’s in my future.”