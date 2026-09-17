Getty Images

Days ago, it was reported that Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky welcomed their first child... and now there’s proof!

A birth certificate obtained by TMZ confirms Gaga and Polansky welcomed a baby girl, who they named Rose Bean Polansky.

According to the docs, Rose was delivered by famed obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Robert Katz at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on June 9 at 11:19 p.m.

A source told People magazine that Rose’s name was inspired by “La Vie en Rose,” the timeless classic that Gaga covered in her hit movie “A Star Is Born.”

According to the insider, Rose’s middle name likely came about from activist Carl Bean, whose 1977 cover of the queer anthem “I Was Born This Way” directly inspired Gaga’s song “Born This Way.”

While Gaga and her reps haven’t commented on the baby’s birth, the singer was recently spotted holding her baby in a carrier on her chest in photos obtained by Page Six.

In the photos, the singer looks comfortable in loose pants and a jacket, with her hair pulled back and sunglasses on. Michael is dressed in a casual hoodie, shorts, and baseball cap.

Gaga opened up about wanting to be a mom in an interview with The New York Times in March 2025.

“I’m excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it,” she shared.

The star went on, “The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing. So, the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most.”

She added of her career, “I’m also kind of at war with myself sometimes as I get ready to, hopefully, become a mom soon. Like, today is wonderful, but the whole day has revolved around me. There’s an incredible amount of narcissism in this.”