King Charles Issues Rare Response to Shocking Claims by Princess Diana’s Brother

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King Charles is publicly responding to shocking claims in a book written by Princess Diana’s brother.

In Charles Spencer’s book “Swan Song: Diana, My Sister,” he recalls disagreements over plans for his sister’s funeral.

In an excerpt published by DailyMail.com, Spencer says that he objected to Prince William and Prince Harry walking in the funeral procession.

Spencer then claims that in response, Diana’s ex-husband King Charles — then Prince Charles — questioned his family’s sense of duty and told him, “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough.”

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In a rare move, Buckingham Palace reacted in a statement to ABC News.

The statement said, “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”

On August 31, 1997, a car Princess Diana was traveling in collided with another vehicle in a Paris tunnel. Diana, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and their driver Henri Paul were all killed. Diana was just 36 at the time.

William was 15 and Harry was 12 when their mother passed away, and the princes did walk in the funeral procession at her service.