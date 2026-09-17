Disney/Frank Micelotta

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa spoke to “Extra” after performing to Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” on Night 2 of the “Dancing with the Stars” premiere.

The celebrity contestants performed a song from the year of their birth and Julia explained her choice.

She said, “First of all, 1981 was like a weird year for music. We weren’t quite into, like, what we think of as the ‘80s and so ‘9 to 5’ was, like, immediately… it has to be this song. It’s such a great song and anthem.”

Julia said of Dolly, “She means so much to everybody. She brings so much joy into people’s hearts and that’s what we want to do on this show, and we had no idea that she was obviously going to pass or that she was sick. So, I just feel so lucky that we got the song before she passed away.”

Stiles added, “Not to get too ‘woo woo’ about it, but anytime I had any sort of doubt or whatever nerves, I just thought of her… I feel so lucky.”

Julia and Ezra, who scored an 18 out of 30, also addressed Andy Cohen’s past comments about Stiles’ dancing.

During “DWTS,” Julia confessed to Ezra that a 2025 quote from Andy Cohen is “imprinted in my brain."

Cohen had commented on Stiles’ “Save the Last Dance” skills on his Radio Andy show, saying, “Can we all just agree that Julia Stiles is not the greatest dancer on the planet?”

After Julia and Ezra’s dance on Wednesday night, Judge Derek Hough supported Julia and quipped, “Andy Cohen, you can eat it!”

Stiles and Sosa agreed, “Derek said it best.”

Ezra added, “I definitely feel like when it when it comes to stuff like that, you put it out on the dance floor and that's exactly what she did.”

Stiles added, “He probably never thought that I would hear it. He's a nice guy. He was just making a joke. It was just kind of a cheap joke and so it motivated me.”

She then sent him a message, saying, “Mr. Andy Cohen, respect, no hard feelings. You're welcome to come to the ballroom and thank you for the motivation.”

Ezra added, “We’ll get you a front row seat to quality dancing, darling.”

Andy also apologized on “Watch What Happens Live!”

He said, “Julia, I am so sorry. I am the last person who should be giving anyone feedback on their dancing.”

Cohen then showed a video of himself dancing at a Grateful Dead concert, saying, “Case in point.”

The host added, “Great job, Julia Stiles. You killed it tonight. You did amazing tonight. I know you’re going to have a great run.”