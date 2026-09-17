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J Balvin and his model girlfriend Valentina Ferrer have called it quits after almost 10 years of dating.

On Wednesday, Ferrer announced their split on her Instagram Story.

She wrote, “After sharing so many years and important moments together, José and I have decided to take separate paths.”

Despite the breakup, the two will be connected through their son Rio, 5.

Valentina added, “[Our split] has been a decision made from love, respect and the desire to do what is best for our family. Our priority will continue to be always accompanying Río with all our love.”

"We are going through this process calmly and deeply appreciate the understanding and respect toward this very personal moment for us,” Ferrer concluded.

Just a week ago, Valentina shared the secret to their relationship, telling the Brazilian website Gshow, “There isn’t [one key]. Each couple develops a different kind of complicity and way of approaching the relationship. It’s more about respecting each other, knowing how to communicate, and a lot of companionship.”

In the same interview, Valentina revealed that she wasn’t accompanying J Balvin to Rock in Rio festival where he was performing.

She explained, “Río is 5 years old and already has his own routine with school, activities, and playtime. We’re always adjusting our daily lives so we can enjoy time with Río. He doesn’t yet understand the scope of our careers, but that will come with time.”

Fans were speculating on the nature of the relationship since the couple hadn’t posted any joint Instagrams in a year.

Weeks ago, Ferrer also recently posted a TikTok to Karol G’s breakup song “Alguien Que Te Amaba.” When fans asked if she was trying to hint at some relationship troubles, she liked the comments.