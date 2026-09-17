Gary Oldman Reacts to Prince William Being ‘Slow Horses’ Fan (Exclusive)

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Sir Gary Oldman is dishing on what’s in store for Season 6 of “Slow Horses.”

“Extra” spoke with Gary about getting his third consecutive Emmy nomination for the show.

Gary didn't take home the win, but he said he always comes prepared in case! “I think it’s the decent thing to do," he commented. "I think if you’re acknowledged, it’s a courtesy to at least have something.”

The show is a global hit with fans around the world, including the royal family!

Gary shared, “We were on a location the other day, which was doubling for the very fancy expensive house that Diana [Taverner] lives in. The people there who graciously opened their doors to let us shoot were friends of Prince William. So, you’re there on the set and you say, ‘Oh, I just got a text from Prince William. He says hi.’ I'm in a... I have a strange world."

Oldman also spoke about getting knighted by Prince William a year ago.

He said, “It’s an experience that is so unique to itself. I mean, I've been on stage, I've talked to people like you, like I'm doing now, and Q&As... I have a sense of a state and an auditorium... Getting knighted is, it's, it's just a thing unto itself. There's no, you can't compare it to, there's no comparison. You're there at Windsor Castle and all the formality of it and I'm in a morning suit and there's the future kind of England and he takes the sword. It's quite something, yeah."

As for what’s to come on the show, Oldman teased, “We discover that our whole existence, if you'd like, has been eradicated from the data system, from the Parks data system."

Speaking of the disgraced MI5 agents known as “slow horses," he teased, “It is discovered that there is a hit list where ex-slow horses and current slow horses are, well, two are killed, and Lamb figures that it’s just gonna be a sort of consistent sort of execution. And really it's us as detectives, or Lamb as a detective — a bit "Columbo," I think, this season — where he's trying to work out to get to the bottom of it and who's responsible."