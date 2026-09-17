Disney/Eric McCandless

It was another shocking night on “Dancing with the Stars” as the show returned for part two of the premiere on Wednesday.

On night one, the male contestants performed and ultimately Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman were sent home.

This time around the female celebrities got to show off their skills by dancing to a song from the year they were born.

Performing on night two were teams: Tatyana Ali and partner Jan Ravnik, Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten, Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong, Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills and Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa.

In the end, based in judges scores and fan votes, it was “Love They Nader” star Sarah Jane Nader and her partner Hailey Bills who were sent home.

Disney/Eric McCandless

The team performed a jive to 2002’s “Sk8er Boi” by Avril Lavigne, but they only scored 14 out of 30.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba called the performance “super hot,” but called the pair “out of sync."

Derek Hough could “see the potential,” but agreed they were out of sync.

Bruno Tonioli told them they were going to be the “hottest, coolest, badass girls in town.” He insisted, however, that with the jive “precision, synchronicity, timing… you’ve got to get it right.”

Disney/Eric McCandless

After the loss, Sarah Jane told “Good Morning America,” “As sad as we are to not dance next week, we were so excited. I think we’re just grateful we had this opportunity and our partnership was so special, not only because we became best friends but because we represent a whole community, being the second ever all female pairing on the dance floor is such an honor, and I hope somebody watching it at home felt touched or seen or represented tonight.”

Sarah Jane added, “I hope we’ve done something impactful, and even though we don’t get to do it more, it felt really good and it was a really fun experience.”

Hailey added, "It was truly so special… I can’t imagine my first year with anyone else. I just feel grateful.”