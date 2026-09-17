Getty Images

Earlier this month, it was reported that “Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor tied the knot with producer Cameron Fuller in France.

On Thursday, Phoebe confirmed their marriage.

Along with two black-and-white wedding photos, she wrote on Instagram, “Married my best friend 🌙 .”

Dynevor also gave a shout-out to wedding planner Liz Linkleter Events, photography and videography studio Taylor & Porter, and Louis Vuitton womenswear director Nicolas Ghesquiére.

In a feature for British Vogue, Phoebe dished on the dress, which came to fruition after 20 drawings.

She said, “The journey was sort of crazy. Because I wasn’t sure how much control Nicolas wanted to have. I was very happy to put it in his hands, but when I realized that it would be a collaborative process, I was really excited and overwhelmed because I didn’t have a specific thing in mind.”

Once she saw the final sketch, Phoebe said she was thrilled. She added, “It’s sort of everything I wanted without realizing it.”

The Provence wedding was held at chateau with no address. Dynevor admitted, “It’s really fun to have a secret that no one knows.”

According to the outlet, Phoebe and Cameron met at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.