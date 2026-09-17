Brad Pitt on Sharing His ‘Human Struggles’ & Why Life Is Better with Dogs (Exclusive)

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Brad Pitt spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the Franklin, Tennessee premiere of “Heart of the Beast,” opening up about filming the survival thriller and getting candid about the “human struggle."

Mona told him, “Lately, we’re seeing Brad Pitt the person and you’re letting us know that just like all of us, you go through your ups and downs as well. And I want to know: Why is it important for you to paint that full picture now as you progress in your career?"

Brad replied, “What else are we here for? You know, other than connect and take care of each other and, like, make each other better. Like, why else are we here? And, like, the human struggle is real, you know? It’s a challenge and it’s an obstacle course and we need each other. We can’t do it alone… At this point in my life, man, I just care less about any of it other about, like, finding some truths and finding some stories that mean something to me and that I know I can elevate. Otherwise, I’ll stay on the couch.”

As for having the “Heart of the Beast” premiere in Tennessee, he said, “It’s just cool as sh*t and much more fun… Get more into the middle of America, show it outdoors in this kind of environment. It fits the piece and it just seemed like something fun, like a new way to approach it.”

Pitt, who walked the red carpet with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, showed up in a camouflage suit, which Mona jokingly called a “Nashville tuxedo.”

The star laughed, saying, “Yeah, I’m getting back to my hillbilly roots.”

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In the movie, Brad plays a retired Army Special Forces soldier who survives a plane crash in the wilderness with his loyal military combat dog Odin, played by a German Shepherd named Uber.

Mona asked where Uber ranks amid the Hollywood heavyweights that Pitt has worked with.

Brad insisted, “It’s definitely Morgan [Freeman] and Anthony [Hopkins] and then Uber. They’re all in the same category, and then everyone else is behind,” teasing, “The Clooneys and the Damons, you know, those characters.”

Mona also asked if his dogs Sundae and Vandy were jealous smelling Uber on him after shooting.

Brad revealed, “We got a third now… a rescue. So, uh, no, dogs are hilarious that way. They are just more interested. Like, it’s just more part of the party, isn’t it?”

He added of furry friends, “Life’s just better with a dog. It’s just better with a dog. And like no matter how the day beats you up, you walk in the door and there’s that tail wagging... and so happy to see you and, like, you go, “All right. Like what am I complaining about?’”

Pitt shared his initial reaction after reading the screenplay, “I put this script down and really, I just kind of ducked out back and had just a little silent cry. It really moved me. I thought, well, I mean, if the script has that kind of power, then it’s worth attempting to bring that to the film.”

As for shooting in the wilderness he said, “It was cold and it was wet!”

He added, “At the same time, it’s what you sign up for and it colors the performance. It colors the film. It’s the character in the film, really. So, no one’s complaining. We’re all up for the task.”

Mona also brought up “Interview with the Vampire,” asking if Brad thought ever thought he and co-star Tom Cruise would be competing at the box office this many years later.

He replied, “Oh, you don’t think that far out, man. You re just getting to the next one, you know? You’re just trying to get to the next gig.”

Pitt said of seeing Tom and other friends enjoying success, “It is cool. I got to say it is cool to see, like, some survivors and some people have done it really well. It is — there’s safety in that.”