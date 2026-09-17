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Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek talked to “Extra” about their new war drama “Without Blood,” which is an adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s book.

The movie, which Angelina directed and Salma stars in, takes place years after a conflict and explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory, and healing.

Angelina and Salma previously worked together on “Eternals," but they said this was very different.

Salma explained, “In ‘Eternals,’ it was very big. There was a lot of people. It was fun. Whatever. This one was home. It felt safer.”

Angelina added “Probably the polar opposite.”

Hayek went on, “Yes, but for me it felt very intimate... and sweet in a way. I’ve never felt more safe on a set than on this one and at the hands of this director.”

Angelina spoke about why she resonated with the book. She said, “I think there’s the micro and the macro, you know, the personal and the global.”

Jolie continued, “It was a particular time in my life and reading about conflict and what we carry in our bodies and how we come through it and how we would like to sit at that table and understand more about why and try to listen and understand and feel understood, to try to actually move something forward I think is something most people can relate to. Certainly I can.”

She went on, “And then globally I think that there’s… a lack of… sitting together and having like very, very difficult conversations with the intention of trying to move something forward.”

Angelina recalled meeting people who had lived through wars, saying, “I’ve met many people who’ve been through real conflict, and I know they carry it the rest of their lives in their bodies, and it’s not over when the war is over. So, I thought that was an important thing to be reminded of and to discuss.”

As for what she hopes audiences walk away with, Jolie said, “I almost hope somebody goes back home and you think about who you’d like to sit at that table with… or maybe just have a little more grace and empathy for people you know have gone through conflict or that you think about, you know, that you don’t know everything you think you know about yourself or the person sitting across from you.”

Salma hoped viewers would reflect on closure, saying, “How do we make closure always something that makes you grow, you know? And that turns you into something better.”

Jolie reacted to the film being classified as a Western, saying, “I think that’s great. I think it makes sense… There was a tone to it that was definitely inspired by Westerns.”

Salma has heard many descriptions, saying, “It’s a Western telenovela, a beautiful drama.”

They also both enjoyed shooting the film in Italy.

Angelina said, “Yeah, Italy is wonderful. It’s a wonderful place to shoot and great crew.”

Salma added, “And we took cooking classes.”

Jolie shared, “We took a cooking class with our kids.”

Hayek said, “The food was so good. We learned a thing or two,” she added with a laugh, “I think I forgot, by the way.”

Angelina confessed, “Yeah, I completely forgot. I forgot the next day.”