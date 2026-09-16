Celebrity News September 16, 2026
Travis Kelce Named Victim in Multimillion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme
Prosecutors in Missouri have named Travis Kelce as a victim in a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, according to local news outlets.
KMOV reports Kelce was mentioned briefly in the courtroom, but no further details were given.
On Tuesday, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Missouri detailed how Siddharth Jawahar allegedly ran “a Ponzi scheme that bilked investors in Missouri and elsewhere out of millions of dollars.”
He entered a guilty plea in January to three counts of wire fraud.
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A judge sentenced Jawahar to 11 years in prison and he was asked to pay $31.35 million in restitution to victims.
The press release states, “Jawahar ran a Texas-based investment company called Swiftarc Capital LLC. In 2015, he began investing client funds in a single investment, Philip Morris Pakistan (PMP). Eventually, 99% of client funds were consolidated into PMP. When the value of PMP declined, Jawahar did not tell investors and falsely claimed that his investors were making profits. Investors were also falsely led to believe that he’d invested their money in a specific company or companies but he never made the promised investments.”
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Although he took in $35 million, he allegedly invested only $10 million.
The D.A. release accuses Jawahar of using “money from new investors to repay older investors and to fuel an extravagant lifestyle that included travel on private jets, stays at luxury hotels, a luxury apartment in Austin and New York City, memberships at multiple private clubs across the country, spending sprees at clothing stores and expensive outings at fancy restaurants.”