Travis Kelce Named Victim in Multimillion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme

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Prosecutors in Missouri have named Travis Kelce as a victim in a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, according to local news outlets.

KMOV reports Kelce was mentioned briefly in the courtroom, but no further details were given.

On Tuesday, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Missouri detailed how Siddharth Jawahar allegedly ran “a Ponzi scheme that bilked investors in Missouri and elsewhere out of millions of dollars.”

He entered a guilty plea in January to three counts of wire fraud.

A judge sentenced Jawahar to 11 years in prison and he was asked to pay $31.35 million in restitution to victims.

The press release states, “Jawahar ran a Texas-based investment company called Swiftarc Capital LLC. In 2015, he began investing client funds in a single investment, Philip Morris Pakistan (PMP). Eventually, 99% of client funds were consolidated into PMP. When the value of PMP declined, Jawahar did not tell investors and falsely claimed that his investors were making profits. Investors were also falsely led to believe that he’d invested their money in a specific company or companies but he never made the promised investments.”

Although he took in $35 million, he allegedly invested only $10 million.