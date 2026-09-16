“Dancing with the Stars” kicked off Season 35 with a shock elimination and a voting snafu.

On night one of the two-part premiere the male celebrities got to show off their skills by dancing to a song from the year they were born.

Performing on night one were teams: Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart, Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman, Jackson Olson and Emma Slater, Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold.

The show hit a speed bump when the online voting system went down, and fans could only vote by text.

By the end of the episode, however, the judges and fans had decided which celebrity contestant was going home.

In the end it was “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Conner and his partner Adele.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Conner shared, “This has been the most fun. I have the greatest dance partner in the world in Adele, I can’t wait for the world to see her talent.”

Adele called it “a dream come true no matter what.”

The team performed a salsa to 1993’s “Whoomp! There It Is” by Tag Team, but only scored a 12 out of 30.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba called it a “bit chaotic,” while Derek Hough found it “goofy” and “playful,” while Bruno Tonioli told Conner “you definitely popped… at the wrong time, a lot of the time.”

Conner's wife Whitney Leavitt, who placed fifth on Season 34 of "DWTS," was in the audience to cheer him on.