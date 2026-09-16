Taylor Hanson Talks Taking a Leap on ‘DWTS’ — and Says His Body Hurts! (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart quickstepped their way into the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom!

“Extra” spoke with the two after Night 1 of the premiere with Taylor admitting that his “body hurts a lot.”

Along with stressing how “challenging" dancing is, Hanson noted, “I’m giving it everything I’ve got.”

Britt is “really excited” about her partnership with Taylor, saying, “I do see a lot of potential. I am very aware that I did not give Taylor an easy quick step and that it was a challenge, especially because of having no dance experience in the past… I knew what I was doing and I wanted to really push the edge on the first night.”

Britt and Taylor already have their sights on going far in the competition.

Britt said, “It’s very rare where I like publicly state this is something that I want and I decided to do it.”

Taylor added, “Let’s go!”

Hanson kept it real, saying that they are taking it week by week. He shared, “It’ll get a little easier each week. I can feel it but I feel like I’m almost now excited to be like a co-ambassador for people to realize like this is so much more about like people taking on a leap than it is about a dance contest.”