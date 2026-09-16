Sharon Gault aka Mama Makeup Mourned by Fashion World & Star Clients

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Sharon Gault, a veteran in the beauty industry known as Mama Makeup, has died.

Gault’s death was confirmed by shocked friends, including photographer David LaChapelle, who wrote on Instagram, “Sometimes we get to have angels with us on earth for a while. Sharon Gault, my ‘wife’ my best friend peanuts mom Leo’s grandma

~a Light in our lives you will shine forever.”

In response to his post, which included images of the two together and a conceptual image of Gault by LaChapelle, many prominent figures mourned her loss.

Actress Debi Mazar wrote, “Nooo..Sharon.She was the sweetest & so talented.I’m so sorry.My condolences to you and her family🤍 🕊️🤍.”

New York personality Richie Rich added, “Love! Always in Our Hearts! The beauty, the giggles - the Magic 🤍🤍🤍😢😢😢❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Forever Mama Sharon Makeup!!!!”

Others who reacted included stylist B. Åkerlund and performer Amanda Lepore.

Gault worked for many A-listers in her career, from Michael Jackson to Pamela Anderson.

In 1991, she made a big impression in Madonna’s “Truth or Dare” documentary, filmed during the 1990 “Blond Ambition” tour when Gault was a makeup artist for the Queen of Pop.