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Lena Dunham, 40, and husband Luis Felber, 40, have welcomed a baby girl via surrogate!

Dunham, who married Felber in 2021, shared her daughter’s birth story in a Vogue op-ed, revealing the little one arrived 13 days past her due date.

Recalling the moment her daughter was born, Lena wrote, “I saw her face, gasping just as she did. Her eyes, wide and unfocused, taking in the light and shadow, blinking rapidly.”

The midwife told the new mom, “Say hello."

Lena wrote, “‘Hello,’ I said. ‘I’m your mama. You… you look nothing like I thought you would, but exactly right. We’ve been waiting for you, do you know that? It was so nice of you to come.’”

Dunham added, “And I meant it. Like a kid who wasn’t sure if their schoolmates would arrive for the birthday party, I was bashful and dizzy with joy.”

While the actress shared that she spent a good amount of time buying clothes for her little girl, she wrote, “But for the moment, she wriggled in my hands, slick as a seal, naked as the day she was born.”

Lena had previously opened up in Vogue and in her book “Famesick” about her decision to have a full hysterectomy in 2017 at 31 years old due to endometriosis.

In April, she opened up to Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on “Today” about the surgery and wanting to be a mom someday.

She said, “It’s interesting because the framing is that you make a choice to do this, but if you’re in pain 24 hours a day, it isn’t really a choice because no one can live like that,” Dunham said. “And what breaks my heart is there are so many people who are living like that because the delay to diagnosis for endometriosis averages 10 years.”

Dunham went on, “In the moment, my pain was so overriding that I put those other thoughts aside, and it was only in the aftermath of the surgery that I started to feel the weight of what had happened. Some people don’t dream about being mothers, but I had, and it was a big part of my identity that I was going to do it someday in that way.”