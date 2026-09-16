Learn More About Multi-Gen Adventures Aboard Carnival Cruise Line

There’s no better way to enjoy family travel than on Carnival Cruise Line!

Travel guru Adam Duckworth, president and founder of Travelmation, is telling us how multi-generational groups are hitting the high seas.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough caught up with Duckworth, who said, “Families are traveling together. Parents, grandparents, and kids, and there’s no better place to do that than on Carnival Cruise Line. Carnival is the innovator in the cruise industry from so many perspectives… Shore excursions, dining, food, all the things you can imagine, they can do for the entire family. They’re the best at it.”

When it comes to dining, Carnival has a celebrity flair.

Adam said, “You have Guy Fieri; obviously he’s leaned in with Guy’s Burger Joint and the Pig & Anchor Smokehouse that he conceived, which is also cool.”

He went on, “We’re also going to talk about Shaq. Who doesn’t love Shaq with Shaq’s Big Chicken on board?… And then Emeril Lagasse is actually chief culinary officer… Emeril’s fingerprints are kind of all over the ship, but with Emeril’s Bistro on their Excel Class ships. And then Emeril has a new seafood restaurant coming to the Carnival Festival and Tropicale, which are both coming in the future.”

Duckworth also dished on Carnival’s Paradise Collection, which offers private destination experiences only for Carnival guests.

One of the island destination experiences is Celebration Key on Grand Bahama Island.

“It’s so much more than just an island,” Adam said. “There’s a swim-up bar. There’s an adults day club. There’s food, there’s slides. There’s activities for everyone.”

He also revealed that Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas is one of his favorite Paradise Collection destinations.

Duckworth shared, “This is the private destination experience where you can have pure white sand, crystal water. It’s amazing for everyone.”