Kim Kardashian Awarded Just $1.15 in 2016 Paris Robbery Case

Getty Images

A Paris court has awarded Kim Kardashian just 1 euro, equal to $1.15, after she was the victim of an armed robbery at a hotel in 2016.

A lawyer involved in the case told The Associated Press that Kim was awarded the amount she had requested.

During the terrifying event, Kim said masked men broke into her room and bound and gagged the reality star as they stole more than $6 million in jewelry and goods, most of which was never recovered.

Kim and stylist Simone Harouche, who was also a victim in the robbery, released a joint statement to The AP on Tuesday that said, “The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us. Today’s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition. We are thankful to the Court and everyone who supported us throughout this process, and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal.”

The wire service adds that a former receptionist at Hôtel de Pourtalès, where the heist took place, received 109,516 euros, equivalent $126,472. He was seeking 550,000 euros, or $634,868 in damages and interest.

The hotel also received 50,000 euros, or $57,741.

In May 2025, Kardashian delivered emotional testimony in Paris about being robbed at gunpoint in 2016.

Weeks after Kim’s testimony, seven men and one woman were convicted in connection with the crime. A ninth defendant was cleared of involvement in the robbery and a 10th was acquitted.

The New York Times reported each person convicted received three to eight years in prison, with most of the sentences suspended with time served. None had to prison.

Kardashian’s lawyers told The Times she was satisfied with the outcome.