Kelli Giddish Talks Being on Set with Taylor Swift: ‘Bigger Than the Pope’ (Exclusive)

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“Law & Order: SVU” star Kelli Giddish is dishing on the that big Taylor Swift Emmys surprise for an “SVU” skit.

“Extra” spoke with Kelli about the top-secret shoot, which she only learned about “a week before."

She said, “All of us, we know her privacy is just of utmost importance for her to do anything in this life… and you know, she showed up with a full gang of people and it was bigger than the Pope arriving.”

Kelli called Taylor “so sweet, so kind, so prepared,” adding, “She was so happy to be there and that just made all the difference.”

Swift is one of the biggest stars on the planet, but she’s very down to earth, according to Kelli.

Giddish explained, “Once you start talking to her, you’re just like, ‘This is just a regular woman like all of us,’ even though she’s not.”

Kelli shared, “My lucky number is 13, so I told her the story of how I was a 13 baby and, you know, it’s fun to talk to anybody that has to deal in the world of athletes like she does, you know, so hearing about her husband and how that schedule is and how they work it out, that was really cool.”

Kelli added, "Just seeing her adoration for him, that was really fun.”

Taylor arrived on set with cookies for everyone!

Giddish said, “I saw cookies and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh!,’ and they were decorated so cute and I was like, ‘Sourdough brown butter chocolate chip.’ I was like, ‘This is gonna be good,’ and they were. I ate three that night.”

Taylor is a massive fan of “SVU,” even naming one of her cats after Mariska Hargitay’s character Olivia Benson. And the cat made a cameo in the sketch!

Kelli noted, “She loves the show and to hear her talk about it on the set that day was cute… We were really, you know, taken aback and, like, really appreciative of the love that she has for the show.”

Kelli said of meeting Taylor's cat, “It was great. I think the cat was fond of her namesake, so everything worked out. The meeting was beautiful.”

Could we see a Taylor cameo on the actual “SVU”?