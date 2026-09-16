Ezra Frech Calls ‘DWTS’ Debut ‘One of Most Special Moments of My Life’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Paralympian Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach took on the tango on Night 1 of the “Dancing with the Stars” premiere!

As Ezra and Daniella chatted with “Extra” about their debut performance, Derek Hough popped into the interview to offer some praise!

Ezra shared, “That was one of the most special moments of my life. Honestly, that was unbelievable. I can’t even process what just happened.”

Derek came up to Ezra, saying, “Way to do it! That was a strong first night. I think you put everyone on notice in all the different ways, man.”

After Derek walked away, Ezra shared, “I love that guy!”

During the show, Derek shared that Ezra’s performance was emotional to watch.

Ezra called Derek a “legend,” adding, “He’s worked with other amputees in the past like Amy Purdy, and so to hear those words from him, from someone who has so much knowledge, it meant the world to me.”

While he’s been competing in his sport for his “whole life,” Ezra admitted that dancing “is so foreign.” He added, “Three years ago, I was literally so out of my comfort zone and then now, I’m performing on national TV.”

“It’s a crazy whirlwind of a process,” Ezra noted before crediting Daniella for keeping him “grounded” and “confident.”

He went on, “Her presence, her calming energy. I just trust her so much and when you have that trust in your partner, it goes the longest way.”

Daniella also had complimentary things to say about Ezra, who she called “inspiring.”