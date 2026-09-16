‘Extra’ Goes Inside the Warner Bros. Television Group’s Pre-Emmys Party

Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Over the weekend, “Extra” got the exclusive invite to Warner Bros. Television Group’s 78th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration at BOA Steakhouse.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with several stars of “The Pitt,” including Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa, who dished on what’s to come on the upcoming season.

Katherine revealed that her character Nurse Dana is “on edge again.”

As for her character’s relationship with Dr. Robby, Katherine played coy, saying, “I don’t know exactly yet. I know it sounds weird because we’re halfway through, but they’re kind of slow rolling my arc and I think we’re just going to get into the meat of my arc now.”

Noah Wyle, who plays Dr. Robby, hinted, “She’s going to be really happy with the stuff we have coming up for her. And then we just pulled the rug out from underneath two-thirds of the way through the season and she will get to show the full range of her talents.”

Terri also chatted with “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson, who dished on the 100th episode of the show, calling it “monumental.”