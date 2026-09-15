Tom Cruise Confesses to Being Intense on Set: ‘The Rumors Are True’

Mario Sorrenti / GQ

Tom Cruise is speaking out about his decades-long career in the October issue of GQ.

Cruise, whose movie “Digger” hits theaters October 2, opened up to journalist Zach Baron about his intensity on set, whether he fears dying, and more.

Addressing his reputation of being intense, he said, “Look, I work hard, and people that work with me, they know. I expect a lot and I’m up-front about it. It’s like: ‘The rumors are true. And do you want this?’”

Mario Sorrenti / GQ

He added, “Even when I was a kid, they were like, ‘Oh, come on, Tom. You’re so intense.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I am intense.’”

Tom explained his passion, saying, “When I’m interested in something, I want to learn it. I want to understand it. And you want to blast through the confusion and kind of build up that ability.”

When asked if he fears dying, the action star known for his death-defying stunts said, “I think you could look at my life and go: I like standing on the edge of a cliff physically and metaphorically. Meaning, I look at life as an adventure, and I always have, my whole life.”

He went on, “Do I fear death? No. I don’t. It’s not like I’m not afraid. I don’t mind the feeling.”

Mario Sorrenti / GQ

The 64-year-old put it this way: “I’m not afraid to feel afraid. I don’t know how else to say it. I’m not afraid to go, ‘Okay, I know this is a leap and let’s take the jump. Let’s go.’”

When asked about the biggest misconception about himself, Tom said, “I really have no idea. I’m not sitting here thinking about that stuff. I never think about that. I’m more looking out. For me, I’m more in present and future.”

Mario Sorrenti / GQ

He insisted, “I’m not stuck in the past. There’s that joy of creating something, in the accomplishment, and then there’s always a new dream. There’s always the bigger dream.”

Tom also spoke about his childhood dream of making movies and traveling the world.

He shared, “I had my secret plan that I had because I knew very early on: Don’t tell people you have dreams… Those dreams, I’d write them on a board and I had them on my wall. And it wasn’t: I want to be famous. I definitely wanted to make movies, but I wanted to travel the world and I wanted to know people and know life.”

Cruise said, “I didn’t go to film school. I didn’t go to acting school, and all of a sudden I’m 18 years old and it’s happening.”

He continued, “I’m on a movie set and I’m looking at every single department and I had a dream. And I didn’t know there were barriers — meaning, you’re not supposed tos — on movie sets.”

Tom also talked about his latest role as Digger Rockwell, an oil baron who is behind a project that is about to cause a major disaster… unless he can get ahead of it and save humanity!

In the movie, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Cruise is looking aged, with gray hair and a belly.

Tom told GQ, “It’s the most challenging character ever.”