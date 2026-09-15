Nick Reiner Will Not Face Death Penalty for Double Murder of Parents Rob & Michele (Report)

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The Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman won’t seek the death penalty when Nick Reiner’s murder case goes to trial, TMZ reports.

In December, Nick’s parents Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found fatally stabbed in their Los Angeles home.

Nick was arrested shortly after the crime. In August, Nick was indicted for the murders, with charges also including a lying-in-wait special circumstance allegation. He has pleaded not guilty.

Now, sources tell TMZ that Hochman decided not to pursue the death penalty for multiple reasons, including the fact that Rob and Michele were widely known to be against it.

The wishes of Nick’s siblings Jake and Romy are also being taken into account. While they are not funding Nick’s defense, TMZ says the siblings would reportedly struggle with his sentencing if the death penalty were on the table.

California Governor Gavin Newsom put a moratorium on executions in 2019.

He said in a statement at the time, “The intentional killing of another person is wrong and as Governor, I will not oversee the execution of any individual. Our death penalty system has been, by all measures, a failure. It has discriminated against defendants who are mentally ill, black and brown, or can’t afford expensive legal representation. It has provided no public safety benefit or value as a deterrent. It has wasted billions of taxpayer dollars. Most of all, the death penalty is absolute. It’s irreversible and irreparable in the event of human error.”