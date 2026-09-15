Matthew Rhys & ‘Widow’s Bay’ Cast React to Woody Harrelson Lingering at Emmys (Exclusive)

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Matthew Rhys, creator/showrunner Katie Dippold, and the whole “Widow’s Bay” gang chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour after their Outstanding Comedy Series win at the 2026 Emmys.

Terri showed them an image of presenter Woody Harrelson lingering onstage after they won, teasing, “Somebody wants to get on your cast for Season 2."

Matthew, who also won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy, quipped, “Woody Harrelson said he’s happy to join the cast… He did preface he didn’t want any prosthetics or night shoots.”

He added, “I said that rules you out.”

When Terri asked if they noticed he was still onstage after they won, Matthew joked, “I said, ‘Get off the stage.’ I was like, ‘You’re not in our show. Get off. You could be in our show, but you’re not in our show.’”

Rhys continued, “Matthew McConaughey left. Have the grace of the Texan. Leave.”

Continuing in jest, the star added, “We’re happy to announce he will be in Season 2.”

Katie revealed she first wrote the spec script for “Widow’s Bay” in 2008 and explained why it made sense to make it now.

“TV completely changed,” she said. “If I had done that version, it would have been very different. It would have felt more like a spoof and not really that tense or scary or dramatic. You know, it would have been more episodic. And then watching shows like ‘Atlanta’ was like a huge inspiration of what TV can do.”

Nodding to director and producer Hiro Murai, who won Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series, Katie added, “So that’s why I forced him at gunpoint to get involved.”

Terri had to ask which character from “Widow’s Bay” they thought would be the most popular Halloween costume. Everyone agreed it was Kate O’Flynn’s Patricia, who made a splash in Episode 8.