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Singer Maluma is now a dad of two!

On Monday, Maluma and his girlfriend Susana Gomez have welcomed a baby boy, who they named Orion.

The couple announced the happy news Tuesday.

Alongside a photo of them with their newborn, the couple wrote on Instagram, “𝒪𝓇𝒾ó𝓃 ℒ𝑜𝓃𝒹𝑜ñ𝑜 𝒢ó𝓂𝑒𝓏. 🩵

𝟷𝟺/𝟶𝟿/𝟸𝟼.”

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Their son is joining their daughter Paris, 2.

In May, the two broke the news that they were expecting again.

At the time, Maluma posted a pic of himself and Paris kissing Susana’s growing baby bump. He captioned the pic with a blue heart emoji.

In 2024, Maluma opened up about becoming a dad.

He told Allure, “Everything changed. And I love it. Now, I wake up every day with the desire to conquer the world. I know I have to f**king kill it.”

Maluma went on, “For Paris, nothing is impossible. You have to lead by example. I go to bed every night that I can at 9 and wake up at 5:30 to hit the gym because I want to be healthy. You want to live forever for your kids. I want to make her proud.”