Kelly Osbourne Says She’s Estranged from Sister Aimee: ‘Oil & Water’

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Ozzy and Sharon’s Osbourne’s daughters Kelly, 41, and Aimee, 43, have cut ties.

The “Fashion Police” personality opened up about the estrangement on the “We Need to Talk” podcast.

Kelly spoke about her sister while discussing making “The Osbournes” in the early 2000s. Aimee famously didn’t participate.

Kelly explained, “It just wasn’t meant to be for her.”

The star went on, “If I’m honest, my older sister didn’t really ever acknowledge me and my brother [Jack Osbourne, 40]. She was just in her own world doing her own thing.”

She added, “I do, to a certain extent, if I’m honest, feel as though she was embarrassed of us… The whole family… It just felt that way.”

Kelly acknowledged, “Everything I am, she’s not. Everything she is, I’m not. Like, you couldn’t be more polar opposite. We’re like oil and water.”

The star said, “It’s one of the hardest things of my life that I never got a big sister and I had to learn how to do certain things that a big sister should have taught you on my own… I do have a resentment there. I’ll have that forever.”

When asked if there was hope for reconciliation, Kelly answered, “No.”

She added, “I respect her, I accept her, but we’re different, and that’s okay.”

Kelly shared how hurt she was, saying, “If you're not going to accept me for who I am, and constantly be trying to change me, and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I’m not doing well, I don’t want you in my life.”

“The Osbournes” was filmed when the siblings were in their teens. Years later, Aimee explained why she didn’t participate in an interview with The Independent.

“Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life, so why on earth would I want that portrayed on television?” Aimee explained. “I wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too. They were very young, very impressionable.”

She didn’t want the family to do the show, saying, “It didn't matter what I thought, ultimately. This was their path, their decision, and they were, of course, at liberty to take the opportunity. Which they did.”

Aimee ended up moving out, saying, “Obviously, I would have liked to stay at home a little longer… but it wasn't to be.”

At the time, she said she was very close with her parents, but not so much with her siblings.

“I wouldn't say there is an ease between us,” she said, “but there is an acceptance. Do we socialize? No.”

The siblings were, however, a united front when their father Ozzy passed away last year.

Aimee, Kelly and Jack traveled to Birmingham, England, for a special funeral procession attended by fans.

They also attended the 2026 Grammys, which paid tribute to Ozzy.