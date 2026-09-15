Emmys 2026 Best Dressed: Bozoma Saint John & Jeannie Mai Break Down the Fashions

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“Extra’s” Derek Hough was joined by “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Bozoma Saint John and Jeannie Mai to break down all the best fashions from the 2026 Emmys!

The standouts were Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman, Claire Danes, and host Mariska Hargitay.

Zendaya had the cameras flashing with her pixie cut and sparkling Prada gown.

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach confirmed that her look was inspired by Halle Berry on his Instagram.

Back in 2002, Berry wore a shimmering dress to a “Die Another Day” event.

Jeannie praised Zendaya, saying, “She just knows how to, like, [work] the angles and the clavicle and the décolleté… and every curl positioned just right.”

Bozoma added, “The one thing I love about Zendaya, whenever you see her pose in her dress, it’s almost like she rehearsed it.”

As for Selena, the “Only Murders in the Building” actress opted for a gold form-fitting dress.

Jeannie noted, “This was such a beautiful piece because it just had the most tiny paillettes that were cylinder-shaped, columned all the way down that makes your body look really lean.”

Bozoma agreed, saying, “Home girl got it right!”

Nicole and Claire both went the classic route with a white gown.

Jeannie loved the top line of Nicole’s Chanel dress and how her hair was parted to show off her neck.

Bozoma also raved about Quinta Brunson’s deconstructed look, saying, “It’s hard to make something that looks like it’s supposed to be falling apart stay exactly where it’s supposed to be.”

Shailene Woodley’s look had some mixed reactions, but Bozoma loved it!