CVS’s ‘Home Team Heroes’ Contest Is Searching for Youth Soccer Players Making a Difference

CVS

Alex Morgan and CVS Pharmacy are putting the spotlight on youth soccer players whose biggest victories are happening far beyond the scoreboard.



CVS Pharmacy’s new Home Team Heroes contest is a nationwide initiative recognizing youth athletes who demonstrate leadership, service and a positive impact in their communities. Parents and guardians can nominate soccer players ages 7-15 through September 25, 2026.

Two grand-prize winners will each receive a $25,000 grant in their name for their nonprofit soccer organization. Their photos will also appear on limited-edition packaging for select Well Market® snacks, CVS Pharmacy’s store-brand consumables line, available at select stores next year.

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Each grand-prize winner will also receive a block party for their team at a nearby CVS Pharmacy location. Two runners-up will earn $10,000 grants for their nonprofit soccer organizations.

To enter, nominators must complete an online entry form at CVSHomeTeamHeroes.com and answer three short-response questions including how their player is making a difference, how soccer has influenced the nominee on and off the field and what being named a Home Team Hero would mean to the player.

Judges will consider community service or volunteer work with nonprofits, schools and other organizations, along with mentorship, leadership, sportsmanship and related contributions.

“The Home Team Heroes contest exemplifies CVS Health’s commitment to not only improving community wellbeing, but also to celebrating the everyday players who help make their communities stronger,” said Sid Tenneti, senior vice president and interim president of Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness at CVS Health.



For Morgan , a two-time Women’s World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, the contest reflects the community support that helped launch her own career.

“Soccer didn’t start for me under stadium lights; it started on a local field in Diamond Bar, California, surrounded by coaches and teammates who believed in me. I know firsthand how playing soccer and being part of a team can help build confidence, belonging and leadership, which is why I’m proud to work with CVS to recognize young players through the Home Team Heroes contest,” said Morgan, an NWSL icon. “It’s about honoring these players not just for their accomplishments on the field, but for how they’re showing up for the people around them.”

Morgan is joined by current NWSL and U.S. National Team players including Croix Bethune, Tara Rudd, Jordyn Bugg, in sharing personal stories about soccer and community support while encouraging parents to recognize youth athletes who lead their teams and give back locally.

The program extends CVS Health’s ongoing, multiyear commitment to supporting communities through soccer. Winners will be selected and announced later this year, with their stories featured across CVS’s national channels and within their hometown communities.

For more information or to submit a nomination by September 25, visit CVSHomeTeamHeroes.com . To learn more about CVS Health’s broader support of communities through soccer, visit cvs.com/content/soccer .