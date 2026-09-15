Bruno Tonioli Jokes He’d Love to Wear a Speedo at ‘DWTS’ Judges Table (Exclusive)

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Ahead of the season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars,” Bruno Tonioli hit the red carpet at the 2026 Emmys, where the show was nominated.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough and Terri Seymour spoke with Bruno, who loves award shows.

He said, “It’s an honor to be here.”

Looking at the history of “DWTS,” which has been on the air for two decades, Bruno called it “humbling,” adding, “Breaking records and to be nominated is a great honor.”

Bruno noted, “How many other shows that have been around 20 years?”

Tonioli showed some love for the cast and crew of “Dancing with the Stars,” saying, “We’ve grown up together… There are kids, for example, they were booking cars, they are now top execs running networks… They’ve all come from ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ The work experience at that level is for me, for myself, as well is astonishing. I’ve learned everything I know from it.”

As for the new season, Bruno joked that he’s doing the show “in Speedos.”

Derek chimed in, “What you guys don’t know is actually behind the judges desk, he’s not wearing any pants.”