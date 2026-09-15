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After nine years of marriage, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are calling it quits.

In a joint statement to People magazine, the couple said, “We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever — and it’s GOOD.”

Amanda and Thomas share two kids: Nina, 10, and Thomas Jr., 6.

The pair met 11 years ago as co-stars on the Off-Broadway play “The Way We Get By.”

They then played love interests on “The Last Word,” and took their romance off-screen.

After a year of dating, Amanda and Thomas eloped in the spring of 2016.

At the time, Sadoski confirmed, “We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing. It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

Less than two weeks after their wedding, the two welcomed their first child, daughter Nina.