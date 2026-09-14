Tom Pelphrey on His Passionate Emmys Speech, Baby #2 & Being a Stay-at-Home Dad (Exclusive)

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Tom Pelphrey is dishing on his heartfelt Emmys acceptance speech!

The star picked up his first Emmy on Monday, for Outstanding Supporting Actor a Drama Series for his role in “Task.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Tom backstage and he revealed, “I truly don’t really remember exactly what I said.”

Pelphrey explained, “I had a rough idea of what I should say…. I had, like, a little checklist in my mind of what I kind of wanted to say… The bottom line is, and I know everybody knows this, but you don’t get to be in a place like that by yourself. And it’s been many, many people loving me in many ways for many years. And I’m very grateful.”

During the speech Pelphrey he praised “the beautiful Mark Ruffalo,” his “Task” co-star.

And gave a major shout-out to his fiancée Kaley Cuoco, who is pregnant with their second child.

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He gushed, “And to my favorite actor in this room, my love, my best friend, my partner, the very pregnant Kaley — I love you more than anything, and our family is the crown jewel of my life.”

He had a special message for their 3-year-old daughter and their unborn baby, saying,

“Matilda, Daddy loves you. Baby girl, Daddy loves you. Thank you. God bless.”

He wasn’t convinced that Matilda watched his acceptance speech, telling Terri, “I don’t know, honestly. Girl’s got a lot of stuff to do. Girl’s busy. She’s probably outside running around. But I’ll show it to her at some point.”

Tom dished with Terri on expecting his second child, saying he’s, “So excited. So ready, so incredible. I mean, what a time… What a time to celebrate.”

He said he’s planning to take some time off to be a stay-at-home dad “until something calls that makes me absolutely have to leave my house.”