Taylor Swift Skips Emmy Awards, Surprises with Pre-Filmed ‘SVU’ Parody

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Taylor Swift skipped Sunday’s 2026 Emmy Awards, opting to support husband Travis Kelce at his first game of the NFL season.

Swift was spotted in a suite with Tom Cruise at Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite her absence from the Emmys, Swift appeared in a pre-filmed “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” skit that aired during the broadcast.

In the skit, host Mariska Hargitay played her iconic character Olivia Benson as she gathered the team together to determine whether Taylor was going to attend the show.

Mariska as Olivia said, “The Emmys are tonight, and the mayor’s office is breathing down my neck demanding an answer to the big question: Will Taylor Swift be at the Emmys? Now, in order to crack a Swiftie case, you’ve got to think like a Swiftie, because the Swifties think that everything is a clue to what she’ll do next.”

Along with the team being shown crime boards to look for possible easter eggs, Swift appears in the middle of the skit as a “rookie” detective, who shares her take on everything.

According to the rookie detective, not everything is a clue, adding, “I think what we’re going to be looking for is hiding in plain sight.”

Taylor’s cat, Olivia Benson — named after Mariska’s character — also made a cameo in the skit.

While holding the chat, Taylor as the detective asked, “Why would she be showing up to the ceremony tonight? She’s probably going to be sitting at home playing with those cats she’s named after TV characters.”

Taylor’s skit character noted that the categories for her five Emmys nominations “were last weekend.”