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The late Dolly Parton was honored by her “Steel Magnolias” co-star Sally Field and by Reba McEntire at Sunday’s Emmys.

Before Reba performed Dolly’s song “Appalachian Memories,” Sally told the audience, “Over the years, I never stopped loving her, though we lived very far apart. I adored her from day one. How could you not?”

“She was genuine and humble, supportive and blisteringly funny with a bawdy sense of humor that would send any rude guy looking for a place to hide,” Field went on. “I couldn’t see then what a real giant Dolly was — not just as an artist, but as a human. She was a humanitarian whose contributions have made a profound difference in the lives of so many in her home state of Tennessee and across our country.”

Sally ended her tribute, saying, “God bless you, Dolly Parton, my friend. I am not the only one on earth that will love you forever and ever.”

“Appalachian Memories” holds a special place in Emmys history — Dolly performed the song at the 1983 ceremony.

At the time, she shared during the broadcast, “I grew up in the Smoky Mountains, the Appalachian Mountains. I have written a song that touches me very deep. I’m sure in your own way, you will to this. This song, like I say, is very important to me. And I hope you don’t like it. If you don’t like it, if you don’t mind, I would rather not hear about it later.”

On Monday, “Extra” spoke with Emmy winner Allison Janney, who opened up about the loss of the country legend, who she worked with on the “9 to 5” Broadway musical.

Allison told Terri, “I was so lucky to get to work with her on ‘9 to 5: The Musical.’”

“She was just everything you’d want to be and more,” Janney added. “She was so supportive of me.”