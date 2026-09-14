Noah Wyle Calls ‘The Pitt’ an ‘Answered Prayer’ After 2nd Straight Emmy Win (Exclusive)

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Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa and the cast of “The Pitt” were “over the moon” after their second straight Outstanding Drama Series win.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour backstage at the 2026 Emmys, where Noah shared his reaction to the win.

Noah said, “It’s been somewhere in between an answered prayer and a dream come true… I couldn’t be prouder of everybody here.”

Most of the cast will be back on set tomorrow after the celebratory night.

As for what they’re filming, Katherine teased, “We’re shooting really sad stuff.”

Before then, the cast is planning to go to the Governors Ball and the HBO party!

Over the weekend, Noah was seen signing with “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph at a pre-Emmys party.

He quipped, “I just saw Sheryl Lee Ralph and it brought out my inner Dreamgirl, just for a minute.”

Could we see a musical version of “The Pitt”?

Noah answered, “Only in some of our characters’ darkest hallucinations, perhaps.”