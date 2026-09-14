Mariska Hargitay Parodies Nicole Kidman AMC Ad in Emmys Monologue

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Mariska Hargitay came out swinging as a first-time host of the Emmys!

In her monologue, Hargitay poked fun at Nicole Kidman for her iconic AMC ad.

Mariska pretended to get emotional, telling the star-studded audience, “I am truly deeply moved and so incredibly grateful to be in a room full of people who have dedicated their lives to telling stories.”

“Since the beginning of time, humans have gathered around the light to tell stories. Back then, it was the fire in the cave and now it’s the screen of your choice,” Mariska added. “But, no matter how you watch, and even though we’re worlds apart, we still hold a bit of that communal life. And, at the end of the day, we come to TV for magic, to laugh, to cry, to care because we need that, all of us, that indescribable feeling that we get when the lights begin to dim, dazzling images on the silver screen, sound that I can feel.”

Hargitay’s mention of “we come to TV for magic” mirrored what Nicole said in the ad about watching movies in theaters: “We come to this place for magic.”

Nicole interrupted Mariska’s monologue, saying, “No, Mariska, come on. That’s mine. That’s my bit. You can’t do that.”

Hargitay jokingly clapped back, saying, “Zip it, movie lady! It’s TV’s turn tonight!”

Just days ago, “Extra” spoke with Mariska, who teased what to expect from her hosting gig.

She revealed that she might be doing “a little song and dance.”

How will her “Law & Order: SVU” fans react? She answered, “I think they’re going to go, ‘What?!’”

Mariska confessed, “Before ‘SVU,’ I did think I was going to be headed a little bit more down the comedy road than I did the drama road. So, I’m very honored to be here and so far, I’m loving my third act.”