‘Love Story’s’ Sarah Pidgeon on ‘Surreal’ Emmys Nom & Becoming a Fashion Icon! (Exclusive)

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“Love Story” star Sarah Pidgeon was lovely in lilac Chanel at the 2026 Emmys, where she chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour on the red carpet.

Sarah, who portrayed Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in the acclaimed series, shared that she’s still embracing her blonde transformation.

“So far, so good,” she said. “We’ll see what other iteration it takes, but I’m rocking the blonde for a bit.”

The actress noted that the color has changed since filming wrapped.

“It’s sort of evolving,” she explained. “It’s not really where we ended with Carolyn in ‘Love Story.’ It’s taken on more of my own Sarah.”

Sarah also reflected on her Emmy nomination, calling the recognition “incredibly surreal.”

“It always comes as a surprise when someone watches something that you do, and then to be recognized is such an honor,” she said. “I’m just so thrilled to be here and celebrating this incredible season of television and movies — it’s a very special night.

She added, “In terms of the grand scheme of my life, I don’t have the perspective yet, but I know it’s quite important and monumental.”

The actress also opened up about her growing status as a fashion favorite following her portrayal of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.