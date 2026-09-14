Lisa Ann Walter & Elaine Hendrix on Their Close Bond: ‘Besties’ (Exclusive)

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Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix stunned on the red carpet at the 2026 Emmy Awards!

The two besties caught up with “Extra’s” Derek Hough and Terri Seymour to chat about their friendship, their coordinating looks, and the possibility of Lisa returning to the ballroom!

Elaine pointed out they had a “Wicked” theme happening between all of their looks! Elaine and Terri were both wearing Glinda-like gowns, while Lisa’s was in black like Elphaba, and Derek was channeling the Wizard in all green.

Hendrix went on to say, “Two besties with both of our shows nominated here on the best network, ABC. We’re just so thrilled to be here and happy to see you and all the other friends that we’re getting to see tonight — it’s amazing!”

Lisa added, “Whether we win or don’t win, we’re going to run up on the stage together at some point!”

The longtime friends also opened up about their 26-year bond and the ways in which they continuously support one another.

Lisa shared a recent example involving her two fur babies!

“I have two brand-new German shepherd puppies. I was getting no sleep all week long,” Lisa recalled. “[Elaine] was staying in my room because my boys had not left to go back to college. She got up in the middle of the night to let my dogs out to go poop.”

Elaine explained that their friendship has always been built on showing up for one another.

“I do thousands of things like that, and then she does thousands of things like that for me,” Elaine said. “That’s why we're friends for 26 years. Like [she] shows up for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ every single week.”

“That’s what besties do,” Lisa added.

Since Lisa famously joined Elaine on the dance floor during her season of “Dancing with the Stars,” Derek had to ask whether she'd ever consider competing herself.

“Get my social media followers up to 10 million and give me a break from ‘Abbott Elementary,’ and I’m there!” Lisa joked. “Follow me, you guys. You can watch me sweat my makeup off live on ABC every week.”

Lisa had no doubts about how her friend would fare in the competition.