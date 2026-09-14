Law Roach Remembers Bob Mackie at Emmys: ‘Feel Like I Lost My Grandfather’ (Exclusive)

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Law Roach, wearing Givenchy by Sarah Burton, brought the fashion fierceness to the 2026 Emmys red carpet!

He chatted with “Extra’s” Derek Hough and Terri Seymour, teasing what Zendaya was wearing for the big night.

The stylist added, “I’m not going to say what she’s wearing tonight, but I will say that she looks gorgeous and she’s debuting a new haircut and we’re paying homage to one of Hollywood’s most incredible, most beautiful ladies.”

Zendaya later hit the red carpet with a short ‘do and wearing a floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and dripping in crystals.

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Law also shared his memories of the legendary costume and fashion designer Bob Mackie after the news of his death at 87.

Roach said, “In the last few years, Bob’s become like a godfather to me… his PR called me up and said that I was his favorite stylist, that Zendaya and our relationship reminded him of him and Cher’s. So, we were overcome with joy and I went to meet with him and I sat with him for three hours. He told me the tea on all the old divas, the Hollywood divas.”

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