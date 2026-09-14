Katherine LaNasa’s Husband Grant Show Is ‘So Proud’ of Her on Emmys Night (Exclusive)

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“The Pitt” star Katherine LaNasa and her husband Grant Show enjoyed a date night at the 2026 Emmys.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with the couple, with Grant raving about Katherine, who is nominated for a second year in a row!

Grant gushed, “I am in awe of her. Like, I knew that she belonged here last year and then she has just blossomed since last year. I’m just in awe and I’m so proud of her.”

Last year, Katherine took home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and she’ll be in special company if she wins that award again tonight.

Staying humble, LaNasa said, “If it happens, if it happens. I don’t want to jinx anything.”

Katherine added, “To be nominated for a second time, no matter what happens, it’s really… I never thought I’d get here... It’s incredible.”