Jon Hamm & Wife Anna Osceola Confirm Her Pregnancy at Emmys 2026 — See Her Baby Bump!

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A month after it was reported that Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are expecting, they hit the red carpet at the 2026 Emmys!

Anna debuted her growing baby bump while posing with Jon, who rocked a tuxedo.

A source recently told People magazine that Jon is ready to be a dad.

They added, “Jon’s incredibly excited. This is something he and Anna have wanted and hoped for. He’s not thinking about his age or what anyone else has to say about it. He’s just really happy.”

“He’s happy, settled and ready for this,” the insider emphasized. “Anna’s amazing and he feels very lucky that he gets to start a family with her.”

In March, Jon talked about working with Anna on “Your Friends & Neighbors.”

He told “Extra's” Derek Hough, “Having Anna around is great. She’s wonderful. It’s great to go to work together. We can bring the dog. We can hang out. It’s nice to have somebody to eat lunch with and do scenes with. It’s a family affair, it's really nice.”

The couple wed in Big Sur in 2023.